Hyderabad: Congress remembers sacrifices of martyrs
Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party celebrated the Telangana Formation Day by recalling the sacrifices of hundreds of ‘martyrs’, at the event held at Gandhi Bhavan.
PCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud unfurled the tricolor in presence of scores of party leaders. Those who attended include Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao and scores of senior leaders.
The CPI leaders also celebrated the occasion at their State headquarters Makhdoom Bhavan in Himayat Nagar by hoisting the national flag.
