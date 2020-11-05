Hyderabad: Congress smells a rat in flood relief distribution

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has found fault with the flood relief funds distribution mechanism being adopted by the State government and smelled a widespread irregularities in the whole process.

Ahead of the GHMC elections, the senior Congress leader questioned the legality behind distribution of funds through cash instead of giving away them in the form of cheques or direct online transfers. According to him, the whole flood relief funds distribution process seems like a big scam in which the ruling TRS party leaders are involved to loot the public money like vultures. The Congress leader demanded an enquiry and a thorough investigation into the matter. Sravan Dasoju along with senior Congress leaders including former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav among others submitted a memorandum to the GHMC Commissioner on Wednesday and staged protest in front of the civic body's office.

The delegation pointed out the irregularities, discrimination and misrepresentation in distribution of flood relief funds and raised 11 questions in the memorandum submitted to the GHMC chief.

While talking to media, Sravan Dasoju criticized the government's approach and step-motherly treatment towards the flood victims of the incessant rains that lashed Hyderabad and inundated three fourth of the city. "Congress party demanded for Rs 50,000 for every flood victim's family and Rs 5,00,000 to fully destroyed house and Rs 2,50,000 for partially destroyed house. Despite being agreed to give Rs 10,000 for each family, however, they gave only Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 and to some they gave only Rs 5,000", he alleged.

He pointed out that the distribution of flood relief funds in cash leads to heavy corruption and only benefiting the local TRS party leaders. Dasoju demanded a white paper with the division wise list of beneficiaries who have received the funds.