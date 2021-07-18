Hyderabad: Congress smells a rat in Kokapet lands auction

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the recent auction of government lands in Kokapet was a big land scam and claimed that the relatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao purchased lands by threatening others to not to take part in the auction.

Addressing a press conference, the TPCC chief alleged that the land sales resulted in a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the State exchequer. He also alleged that the State government had handed over the lands to the sons of industrialist Jupally Rameshwara Rao. "The Chief Minister helped Rameshwar Rao's companies to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. The ruling TRS leaders and the family members bought the lands in the auction. Huge amount of irregularities took place in the land auction. Two companies belonging to Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy also bought 9.5 acres of land," said Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC chief said that a total of five successful bidders caused Rs 1,000 crore loss to the State exchequer. He alleged that these five bidders also prevented the top companies of the country from taking part in the tender process. He demanded the State government to cancel the land dealings which involved the sale of government lands for less than Rs 60 crore per acre. He also said that the auction was held to increase the real estate boom in the area.

Revanth said that there would not be any land for the establishment of graveyards if the government lands were sold by the rulers of the State. Reddy reminded that Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao had opposed the auction of the government lands during Congress rule.

While the companies owned by industrialist Rameshwar Rao bought 18 acres of land, the companies associated with Siddipet district collector Venkatarami Reddy bought 9 acres of land, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy said that the Prestige Company and state minister KT Rama Rao had close links and added that he has complete evidence to support his allegations and that he would submit them to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to initiate an inquiry. Replying to a question on the upcoming parliament session, he said that the party would fight for the Telangana share of Krishna waters and promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.