Hyderabad: Congress to Auction 400 Acres of Land in Kancha Gachibowli

In December, the BRS had claimed that the Congress government was planning to sell government land in the capital region, a statement that has now been confirmed. The Congress government, which previously denied these claims in the Assembly, has now put 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal up for auction through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Real estate experts estimate the value of the land at Rs 80 crore per acre, meaning the cash-strapped state government is looking to raise significant funds.

The TGIIC has invited agencies to help prepare a master plan and guide the auction of the land. According to a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on February 28, the corporation is seeking help to develop a “sustainable” master plan for the 400-acre site. The plan will include a phased auction of the land for development, aiming to monetize the property.

Located in an established IT/ITES and residential area, the land is about 7-8 km from Cyber Towers, 15-18 km from Punjagutta, and 33 km from the international airport. The consultant agencies will assess the land's potential for real estate development, including height restrictions due to the airport’s air funnel and other factors.

The project is expected to include commercial and residential developments, public parks, walkways, cycling trails, and eco-parks. Agencies will assist in marketing and auctioning the land in five phases, which will include valuing the land and managing the auction process.

This move goes against earlier statements by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who denied the sale of government land, calling it a “transfer” from Revenue to TGIIC. However, the RFP from TGIIC clearly states the land will be auctioned to buyers, exposing the government's earlier denial as false.