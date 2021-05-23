Hyderabad: Congress unveils free ambulance services for corona patients

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Sunday pressed into service three ambulances for the transportation of corona patients to hospitals free of cost. The services would be made available for the patients dwelling 50 km radious within the State capital.

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy flagged off ambulances at state party head office -Gandhi Bhavan here. He said people can use the ambulances at free of cost by calling PCC control room round the clock. He further alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had failed to control Covid spread and also high treatment fee by private hospitals. Furthermore, the Congress leader pointed out that Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu were providing Covid treatment at free of cost and Maharashtra government has taken over many private hospitals and providing free treatment . Kerala was strictly ensuring collection of reasonable charges for treatment in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Former TPCC President P Laxmaiah criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that they have failed to control Covid pandemic. The ambulances have been provided by Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy. Those who need ambulances can call 040-24601254 to avail the service.