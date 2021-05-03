Hyderabad: Congress wins in Lingojiguda division

Congress party won in Lingojiguda division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the by-election, the results of which were announced today.



The Congress party candidate Rajasekhar Reddy won over BJP. It is worth mentioning here that the TRS party stayed away from the Lingojiguda by-election. The election was necessitated for Lingojiguda with the demise of the corporator.



In the GHMC election held in December, BJP won in Lingojiguda. However, the corporator-elect died necessitating a by-election. With the congress winning in Lingojiguda, the number of seats bagged by the party in GHMC went up to three.