Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three persons for allegedly harassing and forcing a woman researcher to end her life two days ago at her house.

P Deepti, (28), who worked with a research institute at Tarnaka, died by suicide at her house on Wednesday night. Before ending her life, Deepti made a video in which she blamed her father, Sangeet Rao, and other persons—Anita, Anil, and Somaiah—for creating circumstances that forced her to end her life.

Following the incident registered as a case of abetment of suicide, Neredmet police arrested Sangeeth Rao, Anita, and Somaiah.

The police said that Sangeeth Rao, a few months back, took Rs 15 lakh from Anita, promising to arrange a job in a research institute. When he failed to arrange the job, Anita started demanding the money back and filed a complaint against Sangeeth Rao and Deepti at the Nacharam police station.

Since the case was booked, Sangeeth Rao was absconding, and the police were on the lookout for him. Meanwhile, Anita, along with her relatives, went to the house of Sangeeth Rao and created a nuisance, demanding the family pay her Rs 35 lakh to withdraw the case.

“Due to the frequent harassment, Deepti allegedly committed suicide at her house,” said Nacharam Inspector, G Rudvir Kumar.