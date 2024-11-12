Live
Hyderabad: Cops ban protests, public gatherings near Secretariat
Hyderabad: In view of maintaining public order and preventing disturbances, the Hyderabad city police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order...
Hyderabad: In view of maintaining public order and preventing disturbances, the Hyderabad city police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order prohibiting public gatherings, dharnas, and protests in the radius of 500 metres around Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat with effect from November 11.
The order was issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits gathering of five or more persons, processions, rallies, public meetings, and any display of symbols or messages that could incite public disturbance. The new order comes into effect from November 11 until further notice, said the Commissioner. The Commissioner informed in a statement that, however, peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.
“The public is hereby informed that any person violating the above prohibitory orders at a distance of 500 meters around the Secretariat shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions,” he mentioned. Police officers (including home guards and SPOs) on duty, military personnel on duty, funeral processions and other permitted processions, religious activities, festivals, the flying squad education department, and persons or groups duly exempted by competent authority are exempted from the operation orders.