Hyderabad: Cops clarify on challan amounts; warn of legal action against rumour-mongers

Hyderabad: After rumors surfaced on social media platforms over traffic officials charging more than the actual challan amount, the Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a notification on Wednesday laying down the challan amounts for various traffic offences. They also warned of legal action against those spreading rumors about traffic penalties.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), A V Ranganath said all fines related to traffic rules are not new and are in accordance with the GO Ms. No.108, dated August 8, 2011, issued in erstwhile combined State of Andhra Pradesh.

The notification states that a challan on 2-wheeler triple riding will cost Rs 1200 and fines on wrong-side driving, for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers are Rs 200 (previously Rs 1100) and Rs 700 for 4-wheelers (previously Rs. 1100).

A fine on second-time wrong-side driving on a two or three wheeler will cost Rs 700 and Rs 1700 for 4-wheelers (previously Rs. 1100).