Hyderabad: Cops put on toes for twin festivals in city

Hyderabad: With the two important festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi, coinciding, the city police have been put on high alert. Security has been beefed up to ensure the smooth and peaceful celebration of both festivals across the tri-Commissionerate.

Police officials have conducted meetings with organisers from both communities and with peace committee members to discuss security measures and restrictions.

The meetings are aimed at ensuring no communal tension prevails in the city and at keeping an eye on troublemakers.

The Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on September 5, and the Ganesh Visarjan procession will take place on September 6.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand has instructed police officers to maintain a tight vigil in their jurisdictions until the festivals conclude peacefully.

The police chief also sought the cooperation of peace committee members. The police have also held talks with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and the Milad Juloos Committee. In a move to respect Hyderabad’s “Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb” (mutual respect and unity), the Muslim community is likely to reschedule the date of the Milad procession.

The police are also keeping a tab on social media for hateful content. Around 30,000 policemen will be deployed in the tri-Commissionerate for the festivals.