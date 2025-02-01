Hyderabad: Cops recover 1,190 stolen phones worth Rs 3.55 crore

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, Cyberabad police in a span of 50 days have successfully recovered 1,190 stolen and lost mobile phones of a total value of Rs 3.55 crore. Utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the phones were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners on Wendy at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The Cyberabad DCP Crimes K Narasimha said that the five zones of the Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) have successfully recovered 1,010 mobile phones, while the five Zones of Law and Order (L&O) police recovered 180 phones.

The DCP said, “In the past 50 days, the Cyberabad police have recovered 1,190 mobile phones. Off them, 255 were recovered by Madhapur CCS, Balanagar CCS (250), Medchal CCS (208), Rajendranagar CCS (157), Shamshabad CCS (140), Balanagar L&O Zone (113), Medchal L&O (41), Madhapur L&O (16), and Shamshabad L&O (10).”

The DCP highlighted the importance of avoiding the purchase or sale of stolen items, as it is a punishable offense. He advised the public, “Protect your belongings and remain vigilant. Cyber crimes are increasing, with fraudsters using tactics such as inappropriate video calls to blackmail individuals.” He also warned against UPI frauds and stressed the need for citizens to handle their mobile devices carefully, particularly by avoiding suspicious links.

Narasimha said, “Mobile phones are an essential part of our daily lives, storing sensitive information and cherished memories. While thieves are persistent, it is our responsibility to stay equally vigilant in recovering these devices. Despite high levels of education, many people remain unaware of how to safeguard themselves from the misuse of stolen phones,” he added.

The DCP encouraged citizens to promptly report lost or stolen phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, which is available nationwide across all States and Union Territories.

He emphasised that the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and speeds up recovery efforts. For cybercrime-related matters, he advised the public to call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in to file a complaint without delay.

Additionally, the DCP also urged the public to be cautious of ‘digital arrests’, a new tactic used by cyber fraudsters to create panic and extort money. He stressed the importance of verifying any claims or demands made online before taking action. “People should also be aware that most cybercriminals operate from different countries. Staying informed and reporting incidents immediately is crucial to tackling these growing threats,” he added.