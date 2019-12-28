Hyderabad: Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud inspects drainage works at Sai Nagar Colony
Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud inspected drainage clearance works at Sai Nagar Colony on Friday.
Allwyn Colony: Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud inspected drainage clearance works at Sai Nagar Colony on Friday.
He called upon people of the division to take to his notice if they had any problems regarding amenities. He also assured them of his availability to solve the issues. He said he would strive for the development of the division in holistic manner.
