Hyderabad: Couple hurt as container load falls on car in Dundigal

A couple sustained injuries after the load of a container fell on a car here at Suraram under Dundigal police station limits on Wednesday midnight.



The police said that the load fell off container due to its overspeed and the couple escaped with minor injuries. However, their car was completely damaged in the incident.

Passersby who noticed the accident rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital. They also arrested the driver who found to be driving the vehicle in inebriated state.

They registered a case and launched an investigation.