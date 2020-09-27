Hyderabad: CP Sajjanar urges youngsters to help poor

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Sunday urged the youngsters to build a better society by donating to poor and needy.



While speaking at an event, he said, "Food is one of the critical underlying needs of everyone in society. It is our responsibility to educate the younger generation on the importance of food and how it is essential not to waste it."

He further added, "If the youth of today start to take ownership of creating a better society where people are not dying of hunger and destitution, it will truly make a lasting impact."

He also appreciated the efforts of various NGOs as they lead from the front during the Covid pandemic in extending aid to destitute people across the nation. He recounted the efforts taken up by Dignity Drive Foundation in helping the poor by providing them food.

The Cyberabad police collaborated with various NGO's during pandemic and the second mega food distribution drive wherein 5000 persons were fed was taken up with the active partnership of Dignity Drive Foundation and the Cyberabad Police, stated the officer.