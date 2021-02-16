Hyderabad: Crores of rupees go down the box drain

Tolichowki: It has been more than three months since the works of SW box drain started, by digging up and cutting the connectivity between different localities at Nizam Colony of Tolichowki. Trying to provide a permanent solution for the persistent sewage problem, the ongoing works have already changed hands of three contractors further delaying the works and keeping the residents wondering if it would be completed by next monsoon.



According to residents, the works of box drain was started in the beginning of November and ever since the residents of the locality and motorists were struggling to reach their destinations. Now that schools have reopened the dug pits were posing risks to the children. This is the only parallel lane connecting Hakeempet Road to Al-Hasnath Colony, besides the main road (below flyover). It has prompted motorists to use smaller lanes thus causing inconvenience to locals and damaging existing roads. "We are hopeful that at least now we could breathe easy. But the works are going on at snail's pace causing undue hardships to all. Already covid has impacted our business and these works have pushed us to the wall," lamented, Kishan, who runs a laundry shop.

Even other businesses in the area have been affected due to the ongoing works. While those who took up the works are also regretting, as sewerage waters gushing from the existing pipelines sometimes overflow affecting the ongoing works. "We regret taking up the work, as it has already eaten up Rs 40 lakh and the work appears going nowhere," said one of the contractor's men at the spot.

Considered to be second phase in construction of box drains, the cost of existing works is estimated to be Rs 1.2 cr. Already GHMC has spent Rs 90 lakh on the first box drain on the roadside. Following the completion of works, the third box drain is being planned near the Nizam Colony's mosque which has an estimation of another Rs 1.4 cr.

Speaking to The Hans India, Nanal Nanar division Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said that as the contractors keep changing, the box drain works have been affected. Sometimes huge boulders are causing trouble. "This is the last leg of the works to resolve the sewage overflowing issue completely. The boulder is being demolished now," he said.