Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar inaugurates HBS Durga Puja

Hyderabad: The Durga Puja began with pomp and pageantry in the city. On the first day on Monday, Somesh Kumar, State Chief Secretary, inaugurated the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity Durga Puja.

Somesh Kumar said, "Telangana is the best example for Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. The State government has provided land for various communities, including those from Kerala, Odisha, in the city.

The CS assured that "I will try to propose allotment of land for the Bangalee community so that they can take up welfare activities and help the needy. Also, I hope that next year we can see people celebrating the festival without fear. Good forces always will win over evil," he observed.