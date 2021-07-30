Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar reviews free power scheme to Nayee Brahmin, washermen

Adarshnagar: As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday on free electricity scheme to the Nayee Brahmin and washermen communities up to 250 units.

"A total 28,550 applications have been received, 10,637 were from washermen and 17,913 from Nayee Brahmins," CS said. He directed collectors and officials of the BC Welfare department to launch a massive drive for enrolment of beneficiaries under the scheme. Kumar instructed IT officials to make provision duly simplifying the process of free enrollment to enable the beneficiaries to submit their applications at Mee Seva centres. He further directed the CGG officials responsible for the website to forward the registered applications to the respective Discoms for availing free power supply. The government had issued orders and operational guidelines on the implementation of the scheme vide GO 2 of BC Welfare (D) department dated April 4 this year.

K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance), Rahul Bojja, Secretary (FAC BC Welfare), Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary (Energy and PR&RD), Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner (PR&RD), Raghuma Reddy, CMD, TSSPDCL, Saida (Additional Secretary, BC Welfare), Chandrashekar (MD, Washerman Federation), Vimala of the Nayee Brahmin Association, attended the programme.