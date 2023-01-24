Hyderabad: Cuba working selflessly on vaccine to free people from diseases

Hyderabad: Daughter of world renowned revolutionary Che Guevara, Dr Alaida Guevara, on Monday said that the socialist country Cuba is selflessly going to provide a vaccine to free the world humanity from diseases like Alzheimer's as well as cancers of lung, cervix and prostate.

She said the preparation of the vaccine was in the final stages. During her visit to Hyderabad, Alaida spoke with Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar about cancer and other dangerous diseases.

Vinod Kumar said socialist countries stand for people and as a part of that, Cuba was going to provide cancer vaccines to stand by humanity. Capitalist countries do business with the needs of people, but as a socialist country, Cuba stands for people, he said. "It was a great thing that Cuba has made an effort to eradicate cancer and other dangerous diseases".

Alaida said due to the initiative of national leader Fidel Castro, Cuba had made great progress in education and medicine.

Cuban doctors were providing medical services in about 56 countries. She expressed confidence that Cuba was moving forward with courage despite the economic sanctions imposed by the US.

She noted that Cuba was already serving humanity in the field of medicine; its goal was to protect the world's population from cancer and dangerous diseases