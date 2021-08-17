Hyderabad: Culvert bridge at Azampura re-opened

Malakpet: The culvert bridge at Murkinala, in Azampura, damaged in the last year's floods has been completed. The re-modelled/re-constructed bridge has been re-opened for commuters after a year since it was closed.

An amount of Rs 2.8 crore was sanctioned for the re-modelling and construction of retaining wall at Murkinala between roads connecting Dabeerpura and Malakpet.

According to Azampura Corporator Shaik Mohiuddin Abrar, the retaining wall collapsed due to the floods. "After floods, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, during a visit represented to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for re-modelling of the culvert and the retaining wall.

Following the damage, area residents and commuters for last several months were forced to travel around two km extra to reach the other side of the road, as it was the only link connecting Dabeerpura and Malakpet. The work was delayed due to some logistics. With regular representations by the MLA, it has been completed. "Commuters are able to reach Dabeerpura, Azampura, Malakpet, Chaderghat via Farhat Nagar without any problems," said Hafiz, a resident.