Hyderabad: Custard apple yields good income for tribals, women in State

Hyderabad : Custard apple, a wild fruit typically found in the forests of Adilabad and Mahbubnagar, is increasingly becoming a crucial source of income for tribal communities and several women in the State. The pulp of this fruit is in high demand, particularly in the ice creams. As a result, farmers in Rangareddy and other districts in Telangana are showing a growing interest in cultivating various varieties of custard apples.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr V Suchitra, Senior Scientist, Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) says, “The enhanced cultivars of custard apple boast significant nutritional value. Notably, varieties like Lakshmanphal and Ramphal have demonstrated potential in combating cancer cells. In recent times, we have observed a remarkable increase in custard apple cultivation, with yields often exceeding eight to tenfold per acre compared to previous levels.

Additionally, other varieties such as balanagar and NMK gold have gained popularity and are readily available to consumers during the months of October and November, coinciding with their peak harvest season. The fruit’s pulp is carefully preserved at a frigid temperature of minus 44 degrees celsius in cold storage facilities immediately after procurement from farmers.”

The upland regions of Mahbubnagar and Narayanapet districts have proven to be conducive to custard apple cultivation. Several farmers in these areas find employment opportunities by collecting custard apples found in the vicinity and selling them in nearby towns.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) the establishment of a custard apple food processing industry in Narayanpet, primarily aimed at creating employment opportunities for women, has yielded positive results. This enterprise has been operating profitably for the past four years, not only benefitting the custard apple farmers in the region but also providing sustainable livelihood for local women.

Balamani, a woman who works in the unit says, “We procure custard apples from farmers at a rate of Rs 20 per kilogram. From every six kilograms of fruit, we are able to extract nearly one kilogram of pulp. Subsequently, we supply this pulp to Scoops ice cream, which has been experiencing a growing demand for our product over the years.

Our operation involves a total of 75 women, with 25 women working in each shift. We operate three shifts per day to meet the production demands. Additionally, we have engaged women from approximately eight villages in our surrounding areas to participate in this endeavour, thus creating a significant economic impact in the region.

An official from DRDA says, “The custard apple pulp, primarily utilised in ice creams, yields substantial earnings. With each kilogram of pulp, we can generate approximately Rs 200-250 in revenue. This initiative carried out in collaboration with the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has proven to be highly advantageous for women, offering them a valuable source of income during the custard apple season.”