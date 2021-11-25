Hyderabad: Customs officials seize Rs 15.75 lakhs worth gold at RGIA

The customs officials on Thursday arrested a passenger arrived from Dubai and seized 320 grams of gold from him.



The passenger concealed the gold in deodorant bottles, portable electronic scales, toy cars, alarm clocks. The officials who found suspicious over his movements intercepted him at the security check and checked his baggage. Thin foils of gold was removed from various items that the passenger is carrying.

Officials said that the worth of gold is estimated to be of Rs 15.75 lakh.

The officials registered a case against the passenger who has been sent for questioning.