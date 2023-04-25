Hyderabad: CV Anand suspends Narayanaguda CI

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension for his alleged : negligence on duty in curbing illegal activities including hookah parlours.

The Police Commissioner took the decision based on the report sent by a senior police official from the Task Force zone after recent raids on hookah parlours in the jurisdiction.

Officials involved in such matters will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken, the commissioner said.