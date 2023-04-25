  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CV Anand suspends Narayanaguda CI

City Police Commissioner CV Anand
x

City Police Commissioner CV Anand

Highlights

The City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension for his alleged : negligence on duty in curbing illegal activities including hookah parlours.

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order placing Narayanguda Inspector Srinivas Reddy under suspension for his alleged : negligence on duty in curbing illegal activities including hookah parlours.

The Police Commissioner took the decision based on the report sent by a senior police official from the Task Force zone after recent raids on hookah parlours in the jurisdiction.

Officials involved in such matters will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken, the commissioner said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X