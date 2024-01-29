Hyderabad: Cyber fraudster nabbed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested a cyber fraudster who duped many people by providing the bank accounts to the Chinese national.

The arrested person was Neshnor Sirish Kumar (38) of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, they received a complaint from victim resident of Lower Tank Bund stating that the cyber fraudsters contacted her through WhatsApp and Telegram applications and cheated him by assigning tasks to give rating and advertising to products in online and lured an amount of `60 lakh and made him to transfer the money in to the bank accounts provided by them.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case U/s 66(C), (D) IT Act & Sec 419,420 IPC and investigated it.

Police said, the accused Sirish Kumar colluded with cyber fraudsters and cheated the innocent people. Initially the cyber fraudsters used to give smaller amounts as commission to make them believe.

Then, they insisted the victims invest huge amounts, then they stopped responding to them. “For committing these cyber frauds, the accused provided bank accounts to the cyber fraudsters to cheat innocent people. The accused committed fraud of about Rs 1.5 crores in one account on one day which was seized from them and for which many cases were registered all over India," said inspector K Madhusudhan Rao.

Sirish used to visit China and operate with Chinese nationals.