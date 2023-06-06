Live
Hyderabad: Cyberabad CP inaugurates new traffic DCP office
The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Stephen Ravindra, inaugurated the newly constructed Madhapur Traffic DCP office and Additional Traffic DCP office on Monday
Rangareddy: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Stephen Ravindra, inaugurated the newly constructed Madhapur Traffic DCP office and Additional Traffic DCP office on Monday. These offices, situated on the third floor ofMadhapur DCP office in Gachibowli, have been established to enhance traffic control measures in the region. During the inauguration, Stephen Ravindra highlighted that the newly established DCP and ADCP offices are fully equipped with necessary facilities. This step has been taken in response to the increasing traffic demands in the area, with the establishment of new traffic police stations at Narsingi, Medchal, Rayadurgam, and RC Puram. To ensure efficient traffic management, rigorous measures like the traffic task force have been implemented. The authorities aim to create a seamless working environment for the staff, especially with the upcoming rainy season approaching, to minimise inconvenience for motorists.
In another development, the Rayadurgamtraffic police station was inaugurated by Madhapur Traffic ACP Hanumantha Rao, in the presence of Rayadurgam Traffic Inspector Srinath and their respective staff.
Notable officials including Traffic Joint CP Sri Narayana Naik IPS, Madhapur Law and Order DCP Shilpavalli, ADCP Nandyala Narasimha Reddy, Traffic Additional DCP Srinivas Reddy, Gachibowli Inspector Suresh, Madhapur Traffic ACP Hanumantha Rao, Gachibowli Traffic Inspector Naveen, Madhapur Traffic Inspector Narasaiah, Rayadurgam Traffic Inspector Srinath, and other distinguished officials were present at the event.