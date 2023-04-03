  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT raids hookah parlour in Suleman Nagar, 15 held

Cyberabad SOT raids hookah parlour in Suleman Nagar, 15 held
x

 Cyberabad SOT raids hookah parlour in Suleman Nagar, 15 held

Highlights

  • Acting on tip-off, the team raided a hookah parlour and caught 15 persons
  • Pots and flavours were also seized from the parlour

Hyderabad: Around 15 people were caught after the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) raided a hookah parlour on Sunday night.

According to the sources, the team raided a hookah parlour at Suleman Nagar.

The police said that the management of the hookah parlour was violating the procedures and running beyond the stipulated time. The records were also not maintained properly, it added.

15 hookah pots and flavours from the place were seized.

The 15 persons were handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further interrogation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X