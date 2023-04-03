Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT raids hookah parlour in Suleman Nagar, 15 held

Hyderabad: Around 15 people were caught after the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) raided a hookah parlour on Sunday night.



According to the sources, the team raided a hookah parlour at Suleman Nagar.

The police said that the management of the hookah parlour was violating the procedures and running beyond the stipulated time. The records were also not maintained properly, it added.

15 hookah pots and flavours from the place were seized.

The 15 persons were handed over to Rajendranagar police station for further interrogation.