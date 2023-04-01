Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan goes all blazing against BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan on Friday fired salvos on BJP for trying to mislead people and obstruct the progress of Telangana. The BRS leader urged the party cadres to be aware of BJP fake tactics by taking facts to the people.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has braved his life and achieved separate State by leading millions of people during Telangana movement. He did not stop there. He built the new State from scratch and within a span of just nine years turned it into one of the best states in India. Unable to digest the growing popularity of KCR, the BJP leaders are misleading people with fake propaganda and baseless allegations. Telangana people should not fall for the crooked tactics of BJP," appealed Dr Dasoju Sravan.

Sravan hit back at BJP questioning, "If BJP is really concerned about people why are saffron party ruled states not implementing revolutionary schemes implemented by CM KCR like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, old age pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Mission Bhagiratha, TS-iPass, T-Hub and others in their states?"

Sravan, who is BRS Hyderabad district incharge, took part in an Athmeeya Sammelan held at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Friday. The Athmeeya Sammelan was held under the supervision of Khairatabad MLA and senior leader Danam Nagendar.

Speaking at the Athmeeya Sammelan Dr Dasoju Sravan urged BRS cadres to be alert over the next nine months and fight against the fake and divisive politics of BJP.

"Unable to take on CM KCR and BRS rise directly, BJP is spreading fake propaganda, filing false cases and planning to create unrest in Telangana through divisive politics. It is the responsibility of BRS cadres to stay alert and smash the fake and narrow minded politics of BJP through spreading facts," stressed Dr Dasoju Sravan.

He urged BRS cadres to extensively use social media to spread the message besides reaching out to every household.

BRS Khairatabad division president Arun Kumar, BRS senior leaders K Prasanna, Viplav Kumar, Lakshman, Ramesh, Nageshwar Rao, Vinay, Kalyan, Srinivas Goud and others were present on the occasion.