Hyderabad: DCA seizes mislabelled medicines

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) detected and seized certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, falsely stating that they treat pneumonia and diabetes.

During a special drive to detect medicines sold in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials discovered Ortho Win Gold Oil, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Pharma Research Lab, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The product label makes a misleading claim that it treats pneumonia.

According to the DCA, such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. This Act prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders. No person shall take part in the publication of advertisements regarding the diseases or disorders indicated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Stocks of the medicines were seized during a raid conducted at a medical shop in Gandipet, under Rangareddy district.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The penalties can include imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both.