Hyderabad: Deepthisri Nagar residents live amid filth & stench

Miyapur: The residents of Deepthisri Nagar in Miyapur are forced to live amid unhygienic condition. While the once pristine Regulakunta Cheruvu has now become a cesspool with indiscriminate release of sewage into it, the lake precincts are turned into landfill with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation vehicles dumping the garbage.

Though a few locals, vexed with the issues, requested the GHMC officials to stop dumping the trash and also provide a permanent solution to restore the lake to its past glory, nothing has been done. "All the promises by the GHMC to develop the lake are only on papers," said locals.

"The GHMC officials have some time ago claimed that the lake has been cleaned, sewage diverted downstream and re-carpeting of lake road was done. However, none of these developments reflect on the ground. Further, a few carry out fishing in these dirty water and sell it. Consumption of such fish can affect people's health," said Mahesh, a resident of Deepthisri Nagar, adding that the issue of garbage dumping also needs to addressed at the earliest.

He further stated that elected representatives should have greater accountability and should let the public know where their money is utilised. "The foundation stone, which was laid to develop the lake, remains broken. It is high time the GHMC gave permanent solution so that locals over here can reside peacefully," he added.

"The lake is not been maintained properly. The GHMC itself is dumping the garbage and causing air and land pollution. Further, the dog and mosquito menace have increased. Many times we have complained to officials concerned to remove the garbage, but till date no concrete measures have been taken," said Vinay Vangala, another resident of Deepthisri Nagar.