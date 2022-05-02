Hyderabad: Demand for splitting labour court grows

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday demanded the Centre to immediately bifurcate the Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, which was under the purview of the Government of India. On the occasion of the World International Day of Labour- May Day, trade union leaders and representatives met Vinod Kumar at his residence to explain their problems.

Addressing them, he said even almost eight years after the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, workers of the State were facing difficulties as the Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court was yet to be divided.

Vinod Kumar said due to non-separation of the court, the working class was finding it difficult to resolve innumerable cases expeditiously. He demanded the Centre to immediately split the Joint Industrial Tribunal and the Labour Court and take steps to have the courts separately for Telangana and AP. He opined that if there were separate industrial tribunals and labour courts for the two States, problems of workers and cases in courts would be resolved expeditiously. He called upon workers to unite and move forward with slogan, 'There is nothing to lose in fighting except the shackles of slavery'.