Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy distributes CMRF cheques

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy has said that the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) provides great succour to those who fall sick and cannot seek treatment.



Addressing the gathering after distributing the CMRF cheques to beneficiaries Parvathamma and Paramesh at her Tarnaka camp office on Monday, the Deputy Mayor said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was assuring people of funds for treatment by distributing the CMRFamounts without any hassle.

She added that the funds give a huge relief to the poor who cannot afford treatment.