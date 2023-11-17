Hyderabad: Despite huge loss due to Covid, State made rapid strides says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad : The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday said that despite losing two years and bearing losses to the tune of Rs one lakh crore due to COVID-19, the development in the State continued under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Intensely campaigning for the BRS party in the Vikarabad constituency, KTR stated that the tandas in Vikarabad were upgraded to gram panchayats under the leadership of CM KCR. Rama Rao said that besides COVID-19, two more years went into elections and the BRS government properly had six and a half years to govern. The BRS government could bring major developments in the State which Congress couldn’t do in six decades. While addressing roadshows in Moinabad, Vikarabad town and Marpally, Rama Rao said that new medical, nursing, degree colleges were also set up in the district. He asked the people to recollect Congress days when farmers were deprived of many benefits, apart from current and water problems, inadequate supply of seeds, fertilisers, and many more. “No other leader loves farmers and works for their welfare like KCR does,” he said.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s statement on 24-hour current supply not being provided in the State, Rao asked if the former could hold any current wire in Telangana and check for himself if there was current being supplied or not. He rubbished the statement of TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy who said a three-hour power supply was sufficient for the farmers in Telangana to irrigate an acre of land if they could run a 10hp pump set. He ridiculed the Congress leaders for their lack of knowledge about farming and asked people if they wanted current or Congress.

Rao said that KCR was the only leader in independent India who introduced Rythu Bandhu, a farmers’ investment support scheme. He added that 70 lakh farmers were receiving Rythu Bandhu money, 46 lakh people were receiving pension of Rs 2,000, 15 lakh women received KCR kits, 14 lakh women received the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme in the State.