Hyderabad: Development of society depends on quality of education

Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Maulana Azad National Urdu University 

Highlights

MANUU holds workshop on reflective practices for teachers

Hyderabad: A three-day online workshop on 'Reflective practices for teachers' being organised by the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, In-charge Vice-Chancellor, in his inaugural address, said the overall development of society depends on quality education. "Efficient teachers play an important role in raising awareness among students. It is the responsibility of teachers to ensure quality education," he said.

Guest of honour, Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, In-charge Registrar, stated that teachers can increase their self-confidence by improving teaching practices and also bring maturity in the learning capability of students while using their abilities.

Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director of the Centre, welcomed. Dr Mohd Akbar, Assistant Professor, was the convener. In the first technical session, Prof Sajid Jamal, Aligarh Muslim University, spoke on reflective practices and answered questions of participants.

