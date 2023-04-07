Hyderabad: Dhananjeyulu assumes charge as AGM of SCR

Hyderabad: New Additional General Manager (AGM) of SouthCentral Railway R Dhananjeyulu assumed charge on Thursday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

The new AGM belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of the 1988 batch.Prior to the present assignment he worked as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) at SCR.

During his tenure as Principal Chief Operations Manager, SCR has transported a record of 131.854 million tonnes of originating freight traffic from the Zone during the current financial year, which is the best-ever performance in the history of the Zone. SCR has also registered Rs 13039.25 crore as Originating freight revenue in the current financial year which is the highest freight revenue registered by the Zone in any financial year since its inception.