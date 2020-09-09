Hyderabad: Dharna for job security

Hyderabad: Govt Schools Sweepers and Services Persons Workers Union (GSSPWU) staged dharna in front of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) state office in Himayatnagar on Tuesday demanding employment security to 27,000 workers.

CPI Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, criticised the government for not implementing court orders of giving equal wages for equal work and for trying to lay off workers.

"Sweepers working in schools are being paid less than Rs 3,000 per month. It's not fair on the part of the government to replace these workers with panchayat workers. Most of these workers are from SC and ST communities. The government instead of rendering helping hand for their development, it is doing severe injustice to them," he added.

AITUC state working president MD Yousuf, state general secretary VS Bose, Service Persons Union state president K Masanna, general secretary T Sammaiah, AITUC state committee member B Prasad, leaders M Narsimha, S Babu, Siddamma and others were present.