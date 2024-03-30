  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Differently abled cyclist from Chennai

Hyderabad: Differently abled cyclist from Chennai
x
Highlights

Tameem Ansari, a differently abled cyclist from Chennai who is on a cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spreading awareness on insurance, reached Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Tameem Ansari, a differently abled cyclist from Chennai who is on a cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spreading awareness on insurance, reached Hyderabad on Friday.

Tameem embarked on a monumental journey, cycling from the serene valleys of Kashmir to the Southern tip of Kanyakumari. His journey transcends physical endurance and symbolises a message of resilience and hope. Despite facing physical challenges, he chose to conquer distances, inspiring countless hearts along the way. Tameem explained that while cycling, he has taken it upon himself to promote mindful living and financial security.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X