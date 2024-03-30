Hyderabad: Differently abled cyclist from Chennai

Hyderabad: Tameem Ansari, a differently abled cyclist from Chennai who is on a cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari spreading awareness on insurance, reached Hyderabad on Friday.

Tameem embarked on a monumental journey, cycling from the serene valleys of Kashmir to the Southern tip of Kanyakumari. His journey transcends physical endurance and symbolises a message of resilience and hope. Despite facing physical challenges, he chose to conquer distances, inspiring countless hearts along the way. Tameem explained that while cycling, he has taken it upon himself to promote mindful living and financial security.