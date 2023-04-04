Hyderabad: Digital infra will cater to needs of school students, says Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Secretary to IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan on Monday said that the digital infrastructure will cater to the educational needs of school students. With the aim of promoting holistic development, he said in this digital revolution, the digital classrooms are shaping and nurturing the students' dreams.

Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated digital classrooms at the Government Tribal Welfare (TW) Ashram School for Boys at Bowenpally in the city. He suggested the students to utilise the digital technology and acquire knowledge to excel in their studies.

Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner & Secretary of Tribal Welfare said that the digital classroom will enhance the education experience for the students. Digital infrastructure is the need of the hour in this age of technology where our lives are dependent on software, she added.

Darshana Banthia, Head Finance, Solera / Smart Drive India Private Ltd. expressed happiness that her organisation was making a difference in the education of 370+ boys and girls (classes 5 to 9) in the tribal school. In July 2022, as part of Solera's CSR / Corporate Social Responsibility charter, the Company sponsored digital infrastructure in the Tribal Welfare Ashram school (Girls) also

School Head Master BanothuLalu said that students are excited to enhance their knowledge through this digital learning system.