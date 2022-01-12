Hyderabad: Doctors, health workers test positive as infections surge in State

Hyderabad: The State is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid cases caused by the new variant Omicron. As infections surge, scores of doctors and medical staff from various colleges have also been infected by the highly contagious and fast-spreading virus.

In the US, which is seeing a record increase in Covid cases, hospitals are burdened as more healthcare workers are down with the virus. They are dealing with serious staff shortages because many healthcare workers are falling sick with the variant.

In Telangana, the situation could be similar. Shortage of medical staff could be a possibility if more staffers and doctors test positive. So far 123 doctors and healthcare workers have tested positive within a span of three days, after 10 doctors of the Gandhi Hospital and 22 students in the Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, tested positive on Sunday. What adds to the concern is scores of doctors and healthcare workers getting affected. Even though the number of hospitalisations is less till now, the healthcare workers contracting the infection could put the healthcare system under stress, as the State is expecting to see a peak in Covid cases soon.

In his recent briefing, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said more than 70 per cent of Covid cases being reported from the beginning of this month is of Omicron variant. He said the State is witnessing a community spread of the variant and performing genome sequencing on all is difficult.

According to a member of the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA), so far 123 doctors and staff of the Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals, which is the major isolation centre in the State, have tested positive.

He said on Tuesday 20 MBBS students, 10 house surgeons, 10 post-graduates and four faculty members are affected, taking the total number of the Gandhi Hospital to 44. In Osmania Hospital, which is also a vaccination centre and a Covid care facility for citizens, 19 MBBS students, 35 house surgeons, 23 PGs and two assistant professors were found infected, taking the total so far to 79.