Hyderabad: Dog menace dogs Bolarum dwellers

Hyderabad: The dog menace in Bolarum has reached alarming proportion, posing serious threats to residents' lives. Locals alleged that the Secunderabad Cantonment veterinary clinic is giving Animal Birth Control (ABC) to stray dogs and letting them free in the locality. Vexed with this issue, few netizens have come up on Twitter and requested the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to work together with SCB and resolve the dog menace issue.

Locals pointed out that many dog bite cases have been reported for the past many years. SCB is operating a veterinary clinic in GHMC limits, for giving ABC to stray dogs. After they give the ABC to the dogs, they leave them free here in the locality itself. Apart from this, another concern that is plaguing the locals is the open dump yard beside the clinic. R Anil, a resident of Bolarum, said, "We are vexed of complaining to the concerned officials regarding this issue. Due to increase in dog menace, locals are afraid of venturing out. The GHMC should utilise this clinic work along with SCB as the veterinary clinic is functioned by the SCB. Littering the areas should also be stopped and the officials should take strict action against people who are throwing garbage. Strict vigilance must be provided to control this issue."

Ramesh, a local, said, "For over a month, the number of stray dogs over here has been increasing rapidly. Residents are also facing difficulty to resident here due to the stench emanated from the open dump yard near the clinic. There should be a strict implementation to stop littering the area. The GHMC has to appoint a person for a few days imposing fine if someone found littering the area."