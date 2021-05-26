Hyderabad: Dr Victor Emmanuel free treats patients

Hyderabad: When Dr Victor Emmanuel was pursuing his post-graduation in medicine, he encountered an incident that was a life-changing experience for him. He came across an elderly man who was admitted to a Kerala hospital during his internship. Narrating the experience, he says that a starving woman was struggling to save her ailing husband. She used to eat one meal a day and beg on the road adjacent to the hospital, to meet the expenditure of buying medicine and for his treatment.



For the last four years, he is running Prajwala Clinic in Boduppal, charging Rs 10 as consultation fee. Most patients are treated free. "Charging Rs 10 is to maintain the self-respect of patients and not make them feel guilty, if treated for free", quips Dr. Emmanuel

He shares his wife supported the decision of taking this medical service." We decided that she would take care of the house. His wife Dr Vasavi works as a faculty member in a medical college in City.

"I also see patients at a government hospital. We provide free treatment to patients, including medicines and injections, like Remdesivir, oxygen supply, food," he said.

He previously worked as a regular doctor in a corporate hospital, but had vivid intentions to serve humanity. "I never had to worry about running a family. My wife is my biggest support. She is independent. My family did not complain about my financial status. I give them how much I have and they claim it." the doctor added.

The clinic is visited by various categories of people, such as acid attack victims. It treats orphans free. "We don't charge anything for economically weak patients. People who do not fall into these categories, offer what they can afford. On medicines 30-40 per cent discount is offered to them." he said, adding on average he attends 120-130 outpatients and 70-80 inpatients. Their number has doubled during the second wave. Our clinic runs till 1 am for OPs, sometimes.

Dr. Victor is constructing a speciality hospital in Medipally. It will offer free treatment and is dedicated to only social service.