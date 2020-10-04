Hyderabad: Draft voters list to begin from Nov 1

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission would start preparing a draft integrated voters' list from November 1 onwards. Announcing the schedule, Additional Commissioner S Pankaj said the total number of polling stations is 15.

Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district were 3,977 and total number of locations was 1,586. As per the final rolls published on February 7, 2020, the total voters in the Hyderabad city were 42,37,190. The officials would be completing the rationalization, change of boundaries and approval of final polling centres by October 31.

According to the officials, the process of preparing the draft voters' list would start from November 1 and would continue till November 15. The EC would be publishing the integrated draft electoral rolls on November 16. Claims and objections would be accepted between November 16 and December 15.

The claims and objections would be accepted on two Saturdays and Sundays suggested by the Chief Electoral Officer during the period of November 16 to December 15. The claims and objections would be settled by January 5, 2021.

The final publication of electoral rolls would be on January 15, 2021. The Commission would be meeting the political parties again on Monday to discuss the location of polling stations and changes if there are any in the existing locations, said Pankaj.

The officials sought the political party leaders to give their suggestions on the new locations. The political party leaders were asked to give proposals to the GHMC election wing.