Hyderabad: Drug kingpin Tony to be in police custody for five days

Hyderabad: The City Police have turned the heat on drug abuse. They will now take custody of the main accused, Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, on January 29 as the court has given custody of the kingpin for five days. He will remain in custody from January 29 till February 2.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "the police custody of Tony is very important to crack the case. Once we have his custody, we will question him about his contacts and will also get to know sources of his drugs in detail. Apart from that, we will also ask him about his entire clientele in the city. So far, we have been analysing the call data records of the accused arrested and also are checking their WhatsApp call and message data."

Also, data of regular pubgoers is being scrutinised; it is being done to identify those who consume drugs on pretext of partying and also to trace out those who have connections with Tony.

As part of the investigation in the drugs case, the police found more names of persons who were in contact with Tony. With this move it is now believed that the police have records of around 30 persons who were either doing business with Tony or were his customers. The kingpin will be questioned about them once the police take him into custody.

So far, the police have arrested 12 persons, including Tony. Among those arrested seven were businessmen. They were regular to the party scene. Also, those found on the list of police are regular partygoers. But since the kingpin and his close associates have been arrested those who were named recently are still at large, said an officer of the task force.

He added, "nevertheless, our teams are using all efforts and have also activated the shadow police who are available at all times near earmarked areas, such as pubs and bars and are keeping a constant vigil to nab offenders."