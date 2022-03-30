Hyderabad: Drug racket busted, eight held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Bolarum police arrested eight persons including six persons who were selling, buying and consuming hashish oil and seized total of 1,040 grams of hashish oil worth Rs 6.24 lakh.

The accused were P Naresh Reddy (26), and P Chandrasekhar (25) Gajularamam, both drug peddlers, while the customers were S Praveen, M Rahul Goud, T Kundan Reddy, M Ayushman Reddy, J Sam Roy and O Uday.

The police said, Naresh Reddy along with Chandrasekhar was bringing hashish oil from Visakhapatnam at Rs 60,000 per kg and selling it at higher prices in the city. Preliminary investigations revealed that Naresh was selling hashish oil to 29 customers in the city. All the consumers were identified and six were arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining persons.

The DCP, of H-NEW, Chakravarthy Gummi said, "Based on a tipoff from credible sources we were able to nab the accused persons and now special teams are working to nab the other drug consumers."