 Dual education facility for diploma students

Hyderabad: ALPLA India Pvt Ltd has launched dual apprenticeship programme in collaboration with CII-Telangana and Department of Technical Education, at their plant in Pasha Mylaram. Under this intervention, nine diploma students are taken as apprentices who will be trained in dual education model more popular in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

On this occasion, Navin Mittal, Commissioner- Technical education, said that practice-based learning is important for diploma and engineering students.

This pilot project of CII an d ALPLA is a great blend of practical and theory learning. Indian education system needs many more such models. He requested CII to propagate this model with many more companies and convince them to come on board.

Vagish Dixit, convenor of education & skills panel, CII-Telangana and MD of ALPLA India, said that ALPLA has a proven successful model in dual apprenticeship programme and all the successful candidates upon completion of the stipulated period will be provided with job opportunities at ALPLA.

The students will be trained at a world-class training centre and will be exposed to latest technologies. A team from Alpla, Austria, also joined and informed that a similar program is being launched in China, Germany, Austria.

Subhajit Saha, director and head, CII-Telangana, said that dual education model is the need of the hour and that the CII was committed to promoting it further by roping in more companies.