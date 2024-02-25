Hyderabad: Dy Mayor Srilatha to join Congress today

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and her husband Shobhan Reddy, the BRS Trade Union Cell president will be formally joining the Congress party on Sunday.

According to sources, this is part of the continued large-scale migrations to the ruling Congress which is making all out efforts to dent a blow to the BRS in the Lok Sabha polls. The couple who called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on February 13 at his residence in Jubilee Hills triggering speculations are likely to join the ruling party in presence of AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge or K C Venugopal who are in City to attend the reception of the son of Y S Sharmila, the APCC president.

The Mothe family is one of the many aspirants for Lok Sabha tickets from Congress. They are seeking ticket from Secunderabad. They are backed by former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, who recently joined the Congress.

The couple has remained disenchanted from the BRS following denial of ticket for Assembly polls from Malkajgiri constituency.

Their latest effort for rapprochement proved futile when they tried to meet former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. They alleged that despite appointment, KCR did not meet them even after waiting for hours in vain.

The couple’s revolt was visible when Srilatha failed to attend the emergency meeting of Corporators at Telangana Bhavan called by BRS working presiden KT Rama Rao on February 10.

It is believed that several other Corporators who are expecting some of the important positions or tasted the power while being in BRS, wish to join the Congress in the coming days.