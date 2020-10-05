Hyderabad: e-waste collection drive held

Hyderabad: RLG India launched electronic waste collection drive in the city here on Monday. The e-waste collection campaign started at Jagdish Market followed by CTC Center in Secunderabad.

The Clean to Green campaign this year aims to cover five major cities and regions such as Delhi, NC, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad involving several stakeholders including households, bulk consumers, offices, Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and dealers.

"Under the aegis of Ministry (MeitY) amplified by Digital India Movement, we have formed collection centers where people can drop their discarded and unwanted electronic stuff besides facilitating the people to dispose of the same to team members of RLG India who would reach their houses on request," informed Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG India.