Hyderabad early summer forecast: Seasonal changes in South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted an increase in temperatures beginning in mid-February, which would herald the early arrival of summer in Hyderabad, suggesting that winter's grip on the city is loosening.

Weather update in Hyderabad:

A scientist at IMD-Hyderabad, Dr. A. Shravani, predicts that temperatures in Hyderabad and other regions of Telangana will increase significantly over the next five days before returning to normal levels. Nonetheless, temperatures are expected to steadily increase after mid-February.

Transition from winter to summer in Hyderabad:

Chandanagar recorded its highest maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which deviated considerably from the typical patterns observed during the season. This marks the initial occurrence of exceptionally high temperatures in the vicinity since the initiation of winter. Daytime temperatures in Ameerpet also rose sharply, peaking at 34.7 degrees Celsius, indicating the approach of a gradual transition to warmer conditions.

Over the next five days, the IMD-Hyderabad forecasts that daytime temperatures will continue to rise, with an average maximum temperature between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius. It is expected that although the days are becoming warmer, the nights will remain comfortable, not chilly, in context to Hyderabad's temperature rise after winter.

A minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajendranagar on Wednesday. The minimum temperature in Malkajgiri was 13.1 degrees Celsius, which was in close proximity. According to Hyderabad weather prediction, the city is expected to experience minimum temperatures of approximately 17 degrees Celsius over the next three days despite the pleasant daytime temperatures. Additionally, haze formation in the early morning hours has been predicted by the IMD-Hyderabad.