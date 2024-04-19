Hyderabad: Eatala, Raghunandan, DK Aruna file nomination papers

Hyderabad : Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency will win. ‘His services will be utilised at the national level’.

He attended as chief guest, along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in filing of nomination of Eatala at the district collector's office here. Puri said Malkajgiri is unique; it is like mini-India. Eatala is a popular leader who has worked as a minister in the State for seven years. ‘His services to people during Covid were outstanding’.

Puri urged people to send Eatala to the Lok Sabha as services of leaders like him are needed in Delhi. He assured that Eatala will work under the leadership of PM Modi for development of not only the country, but also Telangana, and Malkajgiri. Puri said he would come to Malkajgiri after Eatala's victory. Addressing the media, Eatala said people alone could defeat designs of the Congress government with money bags to win the seat.

He recalled that Modi had kickstarted the first election campaign in Malkajgiri and assured people to develop the constituency.

Describing Telangana as a land of struggles and not compromise with self-respect, he said, all surveys indicate BJP is all set to win in Malkajgiri.

Kishan Reddy, BJP Secundrabad Cantonment candidate Vamsha Tilak, Medchal district president Vikram Reddy, MLA Pydi Rakesh Reddy, ex-MLC Ramchander Rao, former MLAs Bodiga Shobha, NVSS Prabhakar were among those present at the collector’s office.