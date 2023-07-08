Rangareddy: The EC stream in Moinabad mandal is witnessing an overflow of floodwater, due to heavy rainfall in the upper areas of Vikarabad, Parigi, and Shabad.

The downpour on Thursday night has led to the overflowing of the stream, bringing much-needed relief to areas like Nakkalapalli, Chakaliguda, and Kethireddipalli. The flooding of the stream has brought joy to the farmers in the surrounding areas as their fields and crops are benefiting from the replenishing waters. The abundance of floodwater is seen as a blessing for agricultural activities, as it nourishes the soil and promotes the growth of crops.

The heavy rainfall has significantly raised the water levels in the stream, causing it to overflow and extend into adjacent areas. The sight of the gushing floodwater has brought a sense of relief and hope to the farming community, which heavily relies on a sufficient water supply for their livelihoods. Farmers in the region are expressing their happiness and gratitude for this natural phenomenon, as the floodwater holds the promise of increased agricultural productivity.