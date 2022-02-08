Hyderabad: Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy lays foundation stone for development works

Hyderabad/Maheshwaram: State Educational Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for various development works in Imamguda, Thukkuguda Municipality and Munkhal village of Maheshwaram constituency.

The Minister laid foundation for CC road works, flood water pipeline works, street vending zone, open gym and underground sewerage works to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 57.50 lakhs. Speaking on the occasion, she said that efforts are being made for the development of municipalities as planned.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Municipal & Urban Development Minister KTR is allocating crores of rupees to give new amenities to the towns.

She said that large scale beautification of roads, street lights and ponds are being carried out. On the same day, for two corporations and municipalities in the constituency KTR agreed for funding of Rs 371 crore, Minister added. ZP chairperson Anita Reddy, Kalwakurthi MLA Jaipal Yadav, local TRS representatives and villagers were present on the occasion.