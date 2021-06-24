Hyderabad: Elderly woman killed, body found in tenant's bathroom

In a tragic incident, a 72-year-old woman was killed and her body was found in the tenant's bathroom, said the police on Thursday. The incident occurred at Hasmathpet in Alwal.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Mangatayaru is believed to have been killed by her tenant Suresh who was residing in a rented portion of her house. However, the reason that led to the murder was yet to be known. The police also said that it is also yet to be known when she was murdered.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the family members of the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint on her missing. The police who launched an investigation searched for the victim in Suresh's house as well and recovered the body on Wednesday night. The police said that they have found external injuries on the woman's body.

The police detained Suresh and are questioning him.